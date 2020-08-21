Person killed in shooting near gas station in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in east Charlotte Friday afternoon.
The incident happened near a gas station at the intersection of Albemarle Road and Lawyers Road.
One person has been pronounced dead, police say. This person has not been identified.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation at the scene.
WBTV had a crew on scene as the investigation unfolded.
This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other information.
