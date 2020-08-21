Person killed in shooting near gas station in east Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff | August 21, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in east Charlotte Friday afternoon.

The incident happened near a gas station at the intersection of Albemarle Road and Lawyers Road.

One person has been pronounced dead, police say. This person has not been identified.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation at the scene.

WBTV had a crew on scene as the investigation unfolded.

This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other information.

