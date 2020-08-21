S.C. parents charged in 5-month-old baby’s May death

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The parents of a 5-month-old baby who died in Chester County in May have been charged in the infant’s death, which was ruled a homicide.
The investigation began on the morning of May 20 at a home on 2nd Street, off of Saluda Road in Eureka Mill. A call came into Chester County 911 asking for medical assistance for an unconscious child. Shortly after, deputies say EMS arrived and pronounced the 5-month-old boy dead at the scene.
The child’s parents, 21-year-old Natricia Wright and 22-year-old Shederick Gallman, were charged with murder/homicide by child abuse, deputies announced Friday.
According to the arrest warrant, Wright, the child’s mother, and Gallman, the child’s father, “committed homicide by child abuse and/or neglect” from December 4 through May 20. The time frame appears to be most, if not all, of the child’s life.
“The death occurred under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to human life by failing to provide adequate food, or health care resulting in the child suffering chronic malnutrition,” the arrest warrant reads.
During the investigation, deputies obtained a search warrant to go through the house and after more than four hours of work, deputies carried several bags to their cars. SLED assisted in the investigation.
”It’s always tragic to hear about the passing of a child. We’re definitely very saddened and our thoughts and prayers go out to these families during this time,” Grant Suskin with the Chesterfied County Sheriff’s Office said.
Wright and Gallman are currently in the Union County Detention Center awaiting an extradition hearing. The pair could face 20 years to life in prison.
