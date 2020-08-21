New COVID-19 clusters reported at NC State, UNC-Chapel Hill

Students carry their belonging away from Ehringhaus dormitory following a cluster of COVID-19 cases on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. The university announced that it would cancel all in-person undergraduate learning starting on Wednesday causing some students to pack and leave. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) (Source: Gerry Broome)
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - N.C. State University says it has found four additional COVID-19 clusters, all linked to fraternities and sororities, while the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is tracking another cluster of infection inside a dormitory.

N.C. State emailed students on Friday saying 26 cases were ported at Sigma Nu, a week after the fraternity house hosted a party.

Other clusters emerged among sorority sisters at Delta Gamma, Sigma Kappa and Zeta Tau Alpha.

At UNC-Chapel Hill, a new cluster was reported at the Carmichael residence hall.

Both universities have been forced to abandon in-person classes as the virus spreads.  

