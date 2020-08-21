Mecklenburg Co. ABC officers distribute hand sanitizer throughout community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County ABC Board received about 65 gallons of hand sanitizer and distributed throughout the community.
Officials said the ABC law enforcement team saw an opportunity to more deeply engage within our community by identifying and contacting our neighboring nonprofits to offer a supply to them for client, staff and volunteer use.
Their mission was to create nonprofit community partnerships around the Mecklenburg County ABC Board’s HQ to improve public health and safety in and for the neighborhood.
This distribution of hand sanitizer for use during the COVID-19 pandemic served to also support local, state and federal Coronavirus safety and preventative guidelines in place to reduce the spread.
The agencies who received a supply of the hand sanitizer were: Hope Haven, Inc., Supportive Housing Communities, The Salvation Army Center of Hope, Second Harvest, Roof Above (formerly the Men's Shelter and Urban Ministry Center now merged), and, the Mecklenburg County Health Department.
This initiative was led by ABC law enforcement Sergeant, Donna Medina, and, officers Jason Briscoe, Wayne Long, and Lamar Riley.
Upon receiving their supply from officers, Kristin Blinson, President & CEO of Hope Haven, Inc., stated, “Our first priority during this time is to keep our residents safe and healthy. This includes providing massive quantities of masks, hand sanitizer, and cleaning supplies. This donation comes at the perfect time as resources are stretched thin by COVID19.”
