Lori Loughlin gets 2 months in prison in college admissions scandal. Her husband Mossimo Giannulli will serve 5 months.

Attorneys for Loughlin and Giannulli originally said the couple did nothing wrong and the half-million dollars they paid were "legitimate donations." A motion to dismiss the charges was denied in May. The couple's attorneys argued that federal agents had coached William "Rick" Singer, the alleged ringleader of the scheme, to "bend the truth," but U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel Gorton ruled the prosecutors' actions did not constitute misconduct.