At least one arrested as protesters gather against the RNC in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested at least one person as protesters gathered against the Republican National Convention in Charlotte Friday night.
Several people started gathering at Marshall Park to protest the convention around 8:30 p.m.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say officers continue to facilitate demonstrations in uptown Charlotte to ensure everyone’s safety.
So far, CMPD says officers have made at least one arrest after several demonstrators surrounded a vehicle.
President Donald Trump plans to visit a town near Asheville, North Carolina Monday as the Republican National Convention kicks off, a White House official confirms.
There’s no official word on if President Trump will be in Charlotte on Monday or not, but he will be in the state.
The presidential nomination will be livestreamed during the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte.
Monday’s convention proceedings will be attended by six delegates from each state and territory, amounting to 336 delegates total.
