Kentucky Derby: No spectators this year

WAVE 3 News is your official Kentucky Derby station, and will provide live, Oaks Day coverage on Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and live, Derby Day coverage from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. NBC will take over Saturday’s coverage at 2:30 p.m., meaning you’ll be able to keep it on WAVE 3 News for daylong coverage, culminating with the 146th running of the world’s most famous horse race.