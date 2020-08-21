Kentucky Derby: No spectators this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No fans will be allowed at the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5.
Churchill Downs made the announcement via news release Friday at about 4 p.m. Track officials are expected to speak to media at 5 p.m. You can watch that news conference in the live video player above.
It’s a reversal from the historic track’s announcement on Aug. 12, when it said it would allow approximately 23,000 fans at the track whose attendance record of 170,000 was set in 2015.
WAVE 3 News is your official Kentucky Derby station, and will provide live, Oaks Day coverage on Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and live, Derby Day coverage from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. NBC will take over Saturday’s coverage at 2:30 p.m., meaning you’ll be able to keep it on WAVE 3 News for daylong coverage, culminating with the 146th running of the world’s most famous horse race.
Post times have not yet been announced, but the Kentucky Derby usually goes off between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.