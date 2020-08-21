Horry County police escort body of fallen officer from hospital, fundraiser launched for family

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department provided an escort for the body of a fallen officer Wednesday afternoon.
Cpl. Michael Ambrosino died after a long battle against COVID-19 and the complications that followed, the department said.
With emergency lights activated, a number of police vehicles were seen along Highway 544 as they escorted Ambrosino’s body from the hospital.
“We thank those who stopped and offered their respects, especially since they didn’t yet know the true extent of this family’s loss and grief,” HCPD said on Facebook Thursday morning.
Ambrosino was a law enforcement officer for more than 32 years, with seven of those spent with the Horry County Police Department. He served on the South Precinct Patrol, Beach Patrol, Honor Guard and as a team leader for the SWAT Negotiations team.
The FOP Coastal Carolina Lodge 12 launched a fundraiser to help Ambrosino’s family and take care of funeral expenses.
“We have received a number of inquiries about how you can help the family, and this is the only official fundraising effort. If you are willing and able to contribute, we appreciate it,” said HCPD in a social media post.
