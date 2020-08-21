Hernando sting leads to the arrest of nearly two dozen accused of attempting to meet children for sex

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Undercover operations conducted by the Hernando Police Department led to the arrest of nearly two dozen individuals who were allegedly attempting to meet children for sexual purposes.
Most recently, investigators from the Cyber Crime Division of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office worked with HPD to detain eight additional suspects over a three-day span.
A total of 23 people have been arrested and charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes and/or enticement of a child to produce a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct.
Investigators say the individuals, ages 23 to 59, traveled from within Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and Tennessee to commit these offenses.
