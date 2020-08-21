First Alert: More downpours could lead to flash flooding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As our humidity level stays in the tropical zone our rain chances will remain high today. Much like last week, numerous rounds of showers and storms are likely through this evening, and so localized flash flooding is a concern again.
With clouds and rain in the forecast, afternoon readings will run below-average as well with highs today in the lower 80s around the Piedmont, perhaps holding below 80° in the foothills. Those cooler temps however may get canceled out by the high humidity levels, so it won’t comfortable.
With the humidity level remaining sky-high, a few lingering showers are possible overnight as well with lows fall back to just about 70°.
As for the weekend, rain chances appear to lower and, with more sunshine in the forecast, afternoon temps warm back up into the mid to upper 80s. Beyond the weekend, we may be pushing 90° again early next week with lots of sun and low rain chances in the forecast.
In the tropics, two tropical depressions are both likely to strengthen into Tropical Storm Laura and Marco over the weekend before gaining hurricane status early next week. The storm over the Caribbean will likely head toward the Texas coast, while the other storm moving north of the Leeward Islands has a chance to reach hurricane strength and roll over south Florida on Monday which could eventually bring heavier rain to the Carolinas by the end of next week – not that we really need it!
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
