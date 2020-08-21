Finally a dryer weekend ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The heavy rain that hit our region on Friday marked the 9th day out of the last 12 days where Charlotte/Mecklenburg took a direct hit from rainfall.
That’s quite a streak.
However, the biggest flooding concerns remain over the mountains as a Flash Flood Watch will remain overnight through 6 am Saturday.
Over the weekend, we should enter a much drier pattern with the only region still likely to see anything in the way of showers and storms would be the mountains.
Temperatures will remain in check as well with highs expected to stay around or below 90 into early next week.
The latest news out of the tropics still has Tropical Storm Laura hitting the Gulf Coast as a Category 1 hurricane next week, but the forecast track keeps shifting farther westward with a landfall now projected around New Orleans, LA.
If this trend continues, any effects from this hurricane around the Carolinas will be minimal to near zero.
Have a great weekend and keep it safe!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.