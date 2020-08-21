DHHS: Colleges, universities should enforce mask wearing on campus to slow COVID-19 spread

(WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated its guidance for colleges and universities.
Health officials are emphasizing that colleges that provide in-person instruction to enforce students and staff to wear face coverings and limit social gatherings.
The guidance also recommends limiting on-campus housing, closing communal dining settings, and implementing procedures to isolate and quarantine cases appropriately to slow the spread of the virus. Since students have returned to campuses, the viral spread has increased, originating in communal living settings on and off-campus, social gatherings on and off-campus, and with athletic teams.
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and N.C. State University have already moved undergraduate classes to online only after clusters and COVID-19 concerns.
East Carolina University has also reported clusters of the virus on campus.
To view NCDHHS and CDC guidelines and recommendations for colleges and universities, visit the education section of the guidance webpage: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/guidance.
