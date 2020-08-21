Crime Stoppers: Police trying to identify suspects in north Charlotte parking lot shootout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to identify the suspects involved in a parking lot shootout that happened in north Charlotte.
The incident happened Tuesday, August 11 shortly after midnight outside of the at the Circle K on Docia Crossing Road in north Charlotte.
Surveillance video shows how an innocent shopper was caught in the crossfire as the situation played out. The video first shows the innocent man leave the convenience store with a bag and head to his car.
“The victim walked inside the store to grab a few items. Upon his exit, there were some guys outside,” explained Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
As the shopper gets into his vehicle, some people in cars parked nearby begin to exit their vehicles. Surveillance video shows at least one of the men carrying a firearm.
The footage then shows shots being fired between two parties in the parking lot. Several of the people can be seen firing weapons.
One of them uses the innocent shopper’s car as cover while shots are being fired.
Surveillance footage shows the man caught in the crossfire throw his car in reverse and drive backwards into one of the gas pump barricades.
The suspects then retreat to their vehicles. Johnson said the innocent shopper called the police.
“He went to his residence, called 911, officers came to this location where there were several shell casings out in the parking lot,” said Johnson.
The detective said the innocent man’s car was hit by gunfire. He said police aren’t sure what prompted the shootout in the parking lot.
They think two different groups were exchanging gunfire. Only one group is visible in the surveillance footage, however, detectives do have a clear photo of one suspect who was inside of the convenience store prior to the shooting.
“We understand that it was late at night so there wasn’t a lot of people out at that time, but somebody can identify this suspect,” said Johnson.
He said detectives are hopeful that someone will be able to help them identify and arrest the suspects before another dangerous shooting happens.
“If we don’t get these guys off the street, they’re gonna end up killing someone,” said Johnson.
Thankfully, no one was injured in the August 11 shootout.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
