CMS teacher, parent reflect on hard work put into first week of remote learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Families across the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District have officially completed the first week of remote learning.
Behind every virtual lesson plan is a teacher learning new technology and educating at the same time.
Shawnna Fields is a science teacher at West Mecklenburg High School.
“I believe that teaching is my passion,,” Fields said. “I am spending a lot of time trying to create lessons that are just as engaging if I were face to face.”
She admits technical glitches tested her patience.
“I have been trying to give grace and hopefully receive grace,” she said.
Fields is still trying to make contact with about 15 of her students.
“Some kids still don’t have their internet access and at our school, we have kids that are homeless and we are concerned, we are worried about our kids,” Fields said.
The care teachers put in is something CMS parent Michelle Roman sees firsthand as she helps her son who has autism.
“Ms. Valkowski with my son has done awesome keeping the kids engaged,” Roman said. “I’ve been blown away how she keeps a bunch of 6-year-olds interested through a screen,” Roman said.
She has a message for all of the teachers.
“You took a crummy situation and you’re still making sure these kids don’t fall behind and they get what they need,” Roman said.
It takes a village to learn in a pandemic.
“We’re building the plane as it’s taking off so I’m telling parents to strap in, and hopefully we can use each other as a support and a life jacket,” she said.
Fields also said communication is key.
She has students working during the day who are unable to attend all of the live classes, so she is working with them to make sure they don’t fall behind. That’s one example of the extra work teachers are putting in right now to make sure remote learning is a success.
Click here to donate hotspots for students in need of internet access.
