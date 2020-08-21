CMPD tells some restaurants they can’t serve alcohol on-site under Phase 2 because of their license

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 50 businesses in Charlotte were visited last night by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s ABC unit, letting those establishments know they weren’t supposed to be selling alcohol for on-site drinking under the Gov. Cooper’s executive order for Phase 2.
That move sent shockwaves of confusion for dozens of local food and drink spots as many thought they were allowed to open since they had kitchens and served food.
But CMPD and the ABC Commission said because of these business licenses, they can’t sell alcohol under Phase 2 restrictions.
“Someone screwed up somewhere. It sounds like a bad game of telephone tag,” said Kara Taddeo, owner of VBGB.
Taddeo said that a CMPD officer came by the restaurant Thursday when they were operating and told them they were violating the Phase 2 order. She says the officer told them they had to shut down.
VBGB was one of 50 businesses visited Thursday night by CMPD. Other businesses were told by officers they could no longer serve alcohol for on-site consumption.
Heading into the weekend, many businesses still have questions.
“We still don’t have answers on what we should be doing. Can we open today? Can we not?” Taddeo asked.
Taddeo is also confused about the sudden change. VBGB opened as soon as Phase 2 went into effect, letting places with kitchens and serve food open.
“We’re for all intents and purposes a restaurant and bar, right?,” Taddeo asked.
This is where it gets tricky, technically VBGB is licensed as a private club.
According to CMPD and the ABC Commission, private bars, even if they serve food, they can’t sell alcohol for drinking on-site under the Phase 2 executive order.
“Attorneys with the State ABC Commission have advised the CMPD that private bars are restricted from onsite alcohol sales and onsite consumption under the Governor’s Order” said a spokesperson for the CMPD.
But owners of these kinds of businesses are confused.
On the ABC Commission website, it says certain private clubs and members-only clubs can be included within the definition of the restaurant so can continue to serve food and drink if “their pre-Emergency Declaration normal operations typically included service of food and drink, and they are in full compliance with applicable safety requirements of EO141.”
And an ABC Commission spokesperson said in a statement to WBTV News that “some private clubs may be able to have onsite alcohol consumption if they meet the other requirements of the Executive Order.”
VBGB and many other affected private clubs say they appear to be included in that exemption.
“We’re barely trying to get one of our places to survive and then they hit us over the head,” said Tom Taddeo, the other owner of VBGB.
Max and Lola’s 1501 South Mint in West Charlotte had the same notice from ABC officers last night. They say messaging from the city and state needs to be on the same page.
“The interpretation of the orders are so thin and unclear, its hard to operate. the moment you think you’ve done everything, you then get told ‘oh no that definition doesn’t apply to you.’ Because you’re this,” said the owner, Lezlie Briggs.
CMPD says businesses licensed as private bars cannot sell alcohol for on-site consumption but they can sell it to-go. These kinds of businesses with these licenses can also still serve food on site.
WBTV News messages CMPD asking for more clarification on if they’re differentiating between private clubs and bars the same way the state ABC Commission is.
The reason why some establishments have a private bar license instead of a restaurant is some challenging requirements. Restaurants must make at least 30% of their profit from food. VBGB has been in the process of converting its license to a restaurant for over a year.
