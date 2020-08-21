CMPD reporting over 300-percent increase in catalytic converter thefts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say they need the community’s help when it comes to a major increase in property crime in the Providence Division.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is reporting a 372% increase in catalytic converters being stolen from underneath cars.
A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that reduces toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants.
Police say there are precious metals in the catalytic converters which they believe the suspects are selling for scraps. Police said replacing a catalytic converter could cost the car owners several thousand dollars.
“It’s happened all over Charlotte not just one particular area. But we’ve seen some higher concentration in the Dilworth, Elizabeth and Plaza Midwood area,” said Officer Jim Gilliland.
CMPD noticed the trend after they got multiple reports of this kind of theft in one night. Police say most of the thefts have targeted a certain model of Prius, where the catalytic converter is easier to access compared to other car models. But police add it’s happened to several different types of cars as well.
“If you see anything suspicious late at night, call 911,” said Gilliland.
Police believe this is likely one group of people who are committing the crimes. CMPD is hoping once they make an arrest, the theft will slow down or stop.
Right now, they’re seeking any information from the community members to help lead the department to making an arrest. CMPD say they don’t have any witnesses or surveillance video yet in their investigation.
If you live in one of the affected areas, CMPD is asking you to be extra vigilant in looking for any suspicious activity near cars. They say the people who are doing it will likely be carrying a battery powered saw of some kind. Police say it only takes a few minutes for them to cut the converter out, but whoever is responsible would have to crawl underneath the car to get it.
To prevent your car from being targeted, police recommend parking closer to other cars to make it more difficult for someone to get underneath your car. They also say to park in a well lit area and point any surveillance cameras you might have to the parking lot or front of your home.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.