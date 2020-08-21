Charlotte 49ers continue to prepare for 2020 football season despite all the uncertainty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - By this time in training camp, normally coach Will Healy and his staff would have game plans for the first four opponents to start the season. With the all the changes to the schedule due to the pandemic, that plan has gone out the door.
“The first game can change,” said coach Healy. “You could play early or App may not be able to play or we may not be able to play. We’ve watched a lot of different tape on a lot of different teams that we thought we were going to play so it’s be ready to play it by ear.”
The Niners were scheduled to start the season with a games at Tennessee, host Norfolk State, and at Duke. Tennessee and Norfolk State got canceled and Duke got shifted to later in the year.
The Niners will now start the year September 12th at App State, but the Mountaineers are currently not practicing because a COVID cluster involving the football team. Will the Mountaineers be ready by the 12th?
On Wednesday, North Carolina suspended all athletic practices including football until 5 PM on Thursday because of the rise in cases of COVID on campus. The Niners play the Heels on Sept 19th. Will the Heels be ready by the 19th?
Since June 10th when student-athletes were allowed back on campus to begin working out, Charlotte has administered 862 COVID test to student-athletes, coaches, and staff and only 8 have come back positive. These numbers cover all the sports currently allowed to workout including football, volleyball, soccer and basketball.
This is good news, but the true test will come when classes start back on September 7th and more students will be on campus. Coach Healy is worried that the things in Boone and Chapel Hill could happen at Charlotte if the players are not responsible.
“We’ve got to make sure we take it to another level when students get back on campus and I hope our students will make a commitment to keep each other safe,” said coach Healy. “We got to trust our guys and help them be ambassadors to say we’re having some success with this, what we’re doing is working, and encourage others to do the same.”
Less than a month away from the start of the season and this pandemic is still out of control which means everything is uncertain.
Back to the football coaches not really game planning for specific teams right now. There really is no need to yet because of the uncertainty so as the team continues to practice and just work on their fundamentals, there is one common theme that is getting preached for this season.
“Be ready for anything,” said coach.
