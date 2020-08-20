9-year-old Middletown student passes away from unknown condition

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Middletown girl who tested positive for the coronavirus in May and was in a coma at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center has passed away.
Dorielis, 9, a fourth-grader at Wildwood Elementary, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
“While we wish the outcome was different, Dorielis passed away yesterday,” Middletown City Schools posted on social media.
Her mother, Doranny Escolastico, said Dorielis began walking strangely on May 10. The girl was taken to Children’s, where doctors administered a coronavirus test upon seeing Dorielis couldn’t move one side of her body.
The test came back positive.
Dorielis’s had brain inflammation, which doctors first thought could be a tumor, then multiple sclerosis, then vasculitis. The treatment for vasculitis seemed briefly to work where the other treatments had failed, but an MRI revealed the inflammation continued to worsen.
“They decided to make calls to medical experts in different parts of the world to see if they had any similar cases as her,” Escolastico explained, “but could not find one.”
Dorielis soon lost the ability to walk, then to speak. She began having severe headaches and suffered an epileptic seizure on July 19. She was readmitted to the hospital, where doctors discovered the inflammation had led to bleeding in her brain.
Dorielis’s doctors say it’s possible the inflammation is related to the virus, but they aren’t sure. They told Escolastico there wasn’t even a name for what was happening.
Escolastico described her daughter as happy and friendly child with a curious spirit.
The single mother of five children, Dorielis being the oldest, set up a GoFundMe page to help the family.
“When we initially posted the GoFundMe information, just over $1,000 was in the account and now there is over $19,000. While the family grieves, we take comfort that our community rallied around them, lifted them up, and gave help with the medical bills. We hope the family finds peace,” Middletown City Schools said.
