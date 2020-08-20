Tropical humidity leads to torrential downpours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As our humidity level stays in the tropical zone our rain chances will increase further over the next couple of days.
Much like last week, numerous rounds of showers and storms are likely through Friday, and so localized flash flooding will be a concern again. With clouds and rain in the forecast, afternoon readings will run below-average as well with highs today in the middle 80s before trending down further to near 80° on Friday.
Those cooler temps however may get canceled out by the high humidity levels, so it won’t comfortable.
With the humidity level remaining sky-high, showers – some perhaps heavy - are likely overnight as well with lows fall back to just 70°.
By the weekend, rain chances appear to lower and afternoon temps warm back up into the mid to upper 80s. Beyond the weekend, we may be pushing 90° again early next week with lots of sun and low rain chances in the forecast.
In the Atlantic Ocean, we are keeping a watch on two weather disturbances, which may organize more in the next day or so. Overall, no tropical systems are expected to impact the U.S. in the short term, but we will be monitoring as we close in on the peak of hurricane season and both of these systems are likely to be named storms before long.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
