Tropical Depression 13 forms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Depression 13 formed Wednesday night about 850 miles east of the Windward Islands in the Lesser Antilles.
The National Hurricane Center has it strengthening to a Tropical Storm by Thursday evening and it would be called Laura (assuming another tropical wave currently moving through the Caribbean does not strengthen first).
It isn’t expected to get near the northern Leeward Islands until later Friday.
From there the NHC has it remaining a tropical storm as it passes through the southern Bahamas over the weekend and then approaching southern Florida during the day on Monday as a strong tropical storm.
Needless to say, both the path and the intensity forecast are still rather uncertain five days into the future and any deviation of this path to the east could take it up the US east coast.
On the other hand if the track stays west of the Florida peninsula, the remnants of this storm could bring very heavy rain into the Carolinas next week. This is certainly worth watching closely.
If the aforementioned tropical disturbance moving through the Caribbean and likely into the Gulf of Mexico strengthens, it would be called Marco.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
