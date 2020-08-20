State Senator Carl Ford appointed to Commission on Governmental Operations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - According to a news release, Senator Carl Ford (R-Rowan), who is serving his fourth term in the General Assembly, was appointed by Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) to the powerful Joint Legislative Commission on Governmental Operations.
The Commission is the legislature’s primary executive branch oversight body. For example, the investigation into Gov. Cooper’s dealings on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project was housed within the Joint Legislative Commission on Governmental Operations.
Senator Ford said, “It’s an honor, and it’s a great big responsibility, especially when you get to look into the executive branch.”
Senator Berger said, “Senator Ford’s passion for effective, honest government will be an asset to the Joint Legislative Commission on Governmental Operations. Senator Ford takes the legislature’s Constitutional oversight role seriously, and he’ll be an important check to make sure the executive branch is doing its job properly.”
The Commission is co-chaired by leaders of each legislative chamber: Sen. Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland). It has 40 members, comprising Republicans and Democrats from both the House and Senate.
The Commission has subpoena authority and oversight jurisdiction over a broad range of government agencies and programs.
