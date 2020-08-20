Police search for missing 81-year-old man with cognitive issues

David Gary (Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg police)
By WBTV Web Staff | August 20, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT - Updated August 20 at 7:45 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for an 81-year-old Charlotte man who was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

Police say David Gary was last seen in the area of 35th Street and The Plaza around 3:45 p.m.

Gary has been diagnosed with cognitive issues, according to police.  Gary was last seen wearing a blue and brown plaid shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap.

He is described as a black male, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Gary’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. The report numbers for this investigation are 20200820-1640-01.

