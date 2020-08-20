Passenger asked to leave flight over mask rules, altercation ensues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Airline officials say a passenger was involved in an altercation after being asked to leave a flight over refusal to wear a mask.
On Monday, a customer on American Airlines Flight 1665 with service from Las Vegas to Charlotte failed to comply with the mandatory face covering policy after boarding the aircraft prior to departure.
In accordance with policy, airline officials say the customer was subsequently asked to leave the aircraft and became disruptive.
This resulted in an altercation with other passengers.
This information was provided to WBTV in response to tweet apparently showing part of the altercation on the flight.
Officials say law enforcement was requested. No other details were given.
“American, like other U.S. airlines, began requiring customers to wear a face covering while on board aircraft beginning May 11. We have since strengthened our policy to require face coverings be worn at airports and on board, and announced in June that we may deny future travel for customers who refuse to wear a face covering for the duration of this requirement,” a press release read.
Airline officials say this customer has been placed on their internal refuse list pending further investigation.
