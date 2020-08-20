One seriously hurt after van crashes into building in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured after crashing into a building in west Charlotte early Thursday morning.
The wreck happened around 1 a.m. off Tuckaseegee Road at Triange Drive.
Police say a van crashed into a Starmount Healthcare management building. One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
While on scene, officers were seen picking up a damaged American flag and folding it.
The crash remains under investigation.
