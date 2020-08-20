One seriously hurt after van crashes into building in west Charlotte

Officers fold American flag damaged in west Charlotte injury crash
By WBTV Web Staff | August 20, 2020 at 6:34 AM EDT - Updated August 20 at 6:58 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured after crashing into a building in west Charlotte early Thursday morning.

The wreck happened around 1 a.m. off Tuckaseegee Road at Triange Drive.

Police say a van crashed into a Starmount Healthcare management building. One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

While on scene, officers were seen picking up a damaged American flag and folding it.

The crash remains under investigation.

