One person injured in shooting near Epicentre in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a shooting in uptown Charlotte Tuesday, according to Medic.
The shooting occurred on the 200 block of E. Trade St., just off S. College Street. Medic said the patient was transported to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center.
No names or possible motives have been released.
Anyone with further information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
