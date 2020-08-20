North Carolina college apologizes for supporting slavery

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) - Officials at a North Carolina college have issued an apology for the school’s support of slavery as well as its acceptance of racist laws and policies that followed.
Davidson College issued a statement Wednesday pointing to the school’s support of slavery during its first 30 years.
The apology was the result of recommendations made by a commission chaired by former Charlotte mayor Anthony Foxx, who also served as U.S. Transportation Secretary under President Barack Obama.
The recommendations included public commemoration of contributions by enslaved persons on campus and setting up a committee to recommend any changes in the names of prominent spaces at the school, which was founded in 1837.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.