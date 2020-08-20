New Orleans City Council votes to change Jefferson Davis Pkwy. for Dr. Norman Francis

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council officially approved the decision to change the name of Jefferson Davis Parkway to honor former Xavier University leader Dr. Norman C. Francis.
Xavier University sits on the roadway named after Davis, a confederate leader.
“His life is a manifestation of the progress of justice and equality in the last half-century,
Councilmember Helena Moreno announced the change was up for strong consideration earlier this year, resounding support including from one of the United Nations’ messengers of peace, Stevie Wonder.
“This is about promoting what we want to be in a community, one that promotes equality and one that supports all people who are living in the city,” Moreno said.
Moreno said in June the entire city council, as well as mayors past and present support the name change. She said four other state senators wrote letters as well.
The council created a commission to oversee identifying other streets and city names to be changed. That commission met Wednesday to give its approval to the change.
Francis retired from Xavier University in 2015.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.