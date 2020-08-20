NC House Rules Chair resigns seat, federal charges filed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - House Rules Chairman David Lewis (R-Harnett) has been charged by federal prosecutors with making false statements to a bank and failure to file a tax return.
DOCUMENT: Lewis Criminal Information
The charges were filed with a federal court in Charlotte on Wednesday. They come one day after former congressman and N.C. Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes was sentenced, along with a Durham billionaire and an associate, for their roles in a bribery scheme.
Federal prosecutors typically charge defendants by information instead of an indictment when they have arranged a plea deal.
Lewis abruptly announced last month that he would retire from the North Carolina House of Representatives. He resigned his office on Thursday afternoon, ahead of the charges being filed.
He has served as the chairman of the powerful Rules Committee under Speaker Tim Moore since 2015.
