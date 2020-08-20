Man says he was kidnapped at gunpoint in Charlotte, released in southern Rowan Co., then shot at

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 56-year-old man says he was kidnapped at gunpoint near his home in Charlotte, then driven to southern Rowan County where his captors released him, but then fired shots at him.
The incident was reported on Tuesday. Deputies in Rowan County say a man living near Old Linn Road in an area near Daugherty Road called to say that a man had come up to his house to report that someone was shooting at him. Deputies responded and found the victim sitting on the front porch of the house.
According to the report, the victim told deputies that he had been at the Queens Mini Mart on Old Beatties Ford in Charlotte. He said the store is near his home. He said that a newer model gray Chevrolet Impala pulled into the parking lot. Two men got out of the car, pointed a gun at him, and told him to get inside the car.
The victim was forced into the back seat. A woman was driving the car. One of the men sat next to the victim, the other was in the front passenger seat.
The victim said that the men openly talked about killing him. He said they discussed drowning him in Lake Norman and asked him “if I could swim.”
They kept driving, eventually stopping on Old Linn Road in southern Rowan County. The victim says that the men then told him they were going to shoot him. They told him to run into the woods, but he refused, saying he thought they would kill him.
The men then told the victim that they were going to shoot him in the foot, and asked him to “stick one out.” At that point, the victim says he began running. He said one of the men then fired shots at him with what he thinks was a Glock handgun.
The man said a bullet grazed his back and ankle, and a deputy did report seeing what appeared to be a slight wound on the man’s back.
The woman and two men then drove away, and the victim went looking for help.
After talking with deputies, they went to see if they could find the area on Old Linn Road where the incident may have occurred. Deputies reported finding several shell casings and bullets, and gouge marks in the ground where it appeared a gun had been fired.
The victim told deputies that his abductors took his phone. He said he did not recognize any of the three. He did say that he thought the kidnapping was retaliation for a fight he was involved in with another stranger in Charlotte three days prior to this event. He told deputies that he won that fight, and that may have caused someone to want to harm him.
The Rowan Sheriff’s Office made contact with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. A deputy drove the victim to Concord Mills where he was met by a CMPD officer who took him home, and took information about the incident at the convenience store.
Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245, or the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700.
