Louisville man charged in double shooting of 3-year-old Trinity Randolph, father

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in the shooting deaths of a man and his 3-year-old daughter.
Evan K. Ross, 28, of Louisville, was taken into custody late Wednesday. He is charged with facilitation to murder.
Louisville Metro police say a car used during the murders of Brandon Waddles, 21, and his daughter, Trinity Rudolph, was captured on surveillance footage near the Aug. 14 shooting scene in the 3700 block of Kahlert Ave.
The car, which was registered to Ross, was found Wednesday in the 3700 block of Powell Ave.
The arrest report says Ross admitted his involvement in the murders while being interviewed by LMPD homicide detectives.
Ross is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $1 million cash bond.
During his arraignment Thursday, Judge Jessica Moore entered a not guilty plea on Ross’ behalf but denied a request from the public defender’s office for home incarceration.
“The court does not find that HIP would be in any way appropriate based on the charge that’s before the court, that would be a slap in the face that’s not appropriate based on what he’s charged with,” Moore said.
If Ross is able to post bail and be released, Moore ordered that he can not have any weapons or return to the scene of the shooting. Moreover, Ross is not allowed to have any contact with Randolph's family whether he remains in jail or not.
Ross will appear in court next on Aug. 28 at 9 a.m. A memorial for Randolph was scheduled for Thursday; her funeral is set for Friday.
The FBI is assisting in the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.