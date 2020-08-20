Lancaster County’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise as state’s fall, testing could be reason

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Almost all of Gloria Campos’ family had the coronavirus, including her.
”It was like running a race every minute of the day,” says Campos. “I woke up in the middle of the night and my heart rate was 120.”
Campos not only feared for herself and her sick children, but also her youngest son. He has cancer.
”We were trying to protect him making our home a bubble and it was scary. It was so scary to think that…kind of like we failed,” says Campos. “To know that I could have exposed him to the virus was terrifying.”
Campos says if it had not been for testing, her family would not have taken the initial symptoms as seriously.
”My husband when he got tested after three days he felt better. So after three days he was like, I’m fine. There’s no way it was the virus because I’m fine, but a day later his test came back positive,” explains Campos.
In Lancaster, testing has given county administrator Steve Willis, and his team a better coronavirus case picture.
”No matter what the numbers look like that’s what our medical professionals need that’s what emergency management needs to try and help address this,” says Willis.
Cases in the Palmetto state are going down. The daily case counts have been in the hundreds instead of the thousands in the last few weeks, but it is not time to sigh a breath of relief just yet.
The state has seen numbers in the 400-500 range in the last couple of weeks. Looking at the numbers, cases are down in most areas but not in Lancaster. In Lancaster, cases are staying about the same, if not going higher.
Taking a look at the numbers, Lancaster County added 42 new cases from Monday to Wednesday. The county has 300 active cases meaning people who are within the 14 day window. These are similar numbers the county has seen when the state’s daily case count was well over 1,000.
Another number to look at is percent positive. As of Wednesday, Lancaster County’s percentage is 19.8. The number is 3 percent higher than the state’s.
Just last week, DHEC’s public health director said testing across the state is down tremendously. That could be the culprit and why people should not rest easy. She is pointing at that for the lower numbers, but in Lancaster County, where cases are going up, testing might also be the reason.
DHEC told Willis testing is probably the culprit in the case rise. Lancaster County’s test rate has remained the same.
”In the rest of the state, if the decrease in cases in due to the decrease in testing, the cases are still out there, we just don’t know,” says Willis. “I would rather have the accurate information.”
Campos encourages testing because without it, it could have been much worse for her son. ”It is something that could hurt the ones we love,” she says.
SCDHEC says it will ramp up testing in September with a testing event in all 46 counties once a week.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.