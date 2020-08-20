Iredell-Statesville Schools administrators look into concerns raised by teachers over facilities cleanliness

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of teachers in one local school system says they don’t feel safe in class and that school leaders have not kept promises when it comes to cleaning classrooms and providing supplies needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The teachers are from Iredell-Statesville Schools, and they emailed a list of concerns to WBTV.
The email came one day after Iredell-Statesville Schools said it had discovered a positive case of COVID-19 at Lake Norman Elementary School. Earlier this week a positive case was reported at Third Creek Middle School.
Using the name “iss concerned teacher,” the writer said, among other things, that deep cleaning of schools was not being performed, that there was no extra cleaning by custodial staff and no accountability. There were low supplies of hand sanitizer, no soap for classrooms and that soap dispensers had not been installed in classrooms, and that there were-not enough disinfectant wipes.
The note concluded with this statement: “These are not acceptable working conditions, and they are certainly not acceptable conditions for children to be in for seven hours a day. Parents have a right to know the conditions they are sending their children into. Teachers want to return to school, but they want it to be safe for their students.”
Dr. Boen Nutting, Director of Communications & Development for the Iredell-Statesville Schools, said she started checking into the concerns as soon as she was made aware.
“When I heard from you this morning that there was some concern about our ability to keep our buildings clean, I went right to work on that,” Dr. Nutting said. “I’ve been working on that a lot today, reaching out to our principals and our teachers to determine what is it exactly that we are not doing. This is not about getting anybody in trouble, it’s not about finger pointing, what we want to do is make sure our buildings are clean and safe for our employees and we want to make sure folks feel comfortable with that.”
Dr. Nutting visited several schools to see what was being done and talked to teachers and administrators.
“There are a few things we can improve on. I’ve been in touch with our assistant superintendent of facilities and maintenance and he and I brainstormed some ideas, thinking outside the box, what can we do to make our buildings cleaner and ease any anxiety our folks may have,” Dr. Nutting added. “We’re interested in improving in any way that they can and we went them to have a good experience and we want them to be safe.”
Dr. Nutting said they would take the concerns seriously and make sure promises about keeping schools clean and safe for staff and students would be followed.
One step taken today was to set up a schedule to use electrostatic misters in school buildings. These misters spray a disinfecting mist or fog onto surfaces, which kills pathogens as it is applied.
