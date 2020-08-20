Iredell-Statesville Schools administrators look into concerns raised by teachers over facilities cleanliness

“When I heard from you this morning that there was some concern about our ability to keep our buildings clean, I went right to work on that,” Dr. Nutting said. “I’ve been working on that a lot today, reaching out to our principals and our teachers to determine what is it exactly that we are not doing. This is not about getting anybody in trouble, it’s not about finger pointing, what we want to do is make sure our buildings are clean and safe for our employees and we want to make sure folks feel comfortable with that.”