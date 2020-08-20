I-77 lanes closed after crash, car fire in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Traffic was backed up Thursday afternoon after a collision caused a big car fire along I-77 southbound in Huntersville.
The crash happened near Exit 22, the Gilead Road ramp.
Crews shut down all lanes on the interstate.
Huntersville Fire Department said the fire has been controlled, but the lanes remained closed.
There is no timeframe as to when the lanes will remain.
Officials have not said if there were any injuries.
Officials are telling drivers to take alternate routes.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.