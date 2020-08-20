Heavy rain, thunderstorms linger through tonight into Friday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With clouds and rain in the forecast, afternoon readings will run below-average as well with highs today in the middle 80s before trending down further to near 80° on Friday.
Those cooler temps however may get canceled out by the high humidity levels, so it won’t be comfortable.
Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the area this afternoon and into this evening. The primary threats will be locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning. A few storms may become severe, producing damaging wind gusts.
There will also be a threat of localized flooding from slow-moving storms.
Models continue to indicate that another wave of heavy rain will plagues neighborhoods mainly west of I-77 overnight into Friday morning, before another round of wet weather delivers widespread downpours and thunderstorms across the WBTV viewing Friday afternoon.
By the weekend, rain chances appear to lower and afternoon temps warm back up into the mid to upper 80s. Beyond the weekend, we may be pushing 90° again early next week with lots of sun and low rain chances in the forecast.
In the tropics, the two disturbances we've been watching over the past few days were upgraded to tropical depression Thursday morning.
The center of Tropical Depression Thirteen is about 750 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands. The depression is expected to move near or north of the northern Leeward Islands by late Friday and near or north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday.
As it continues to move west, it will likely strengthen into a tropical storm. The next name on the list is Laura.
Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Fourteen has formed in the Western Caribbean Sea, and the center of the system will move near or just north of the northeastern coast of Honduras and the Bay Islands on Friday and will approach the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Saturday before potentially moving northward into south-central Gulf of Mexico.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.