HEAL Charlotte launching $10M capital campaign to transform motel into affordable, transitional housing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local nonprofit is raising money to transform a motel in a high crime area into an affordable housing campus.
HEAL Charlotte is revving up for a $10M capital campaign to reclaim Reagan Drive.
They plan to redevelop a motel into transitional living apartments while also offering support for the people in the community.
Greg Jackson founded HEAL Charlotte to do what the name says, heal communities and help young people.
“The only problem with what we’re doing right now is we don’t own where we stay,” Jackson said.
A total of 20 rooms at the Baymont Suites are allotted to Heal Charlotte. This is where they are placing families who are getting evicted or losing their jobs due to the pandemic.
But Jackson has a bigger vision.
“To acquire a hotel in the 85 Sugar Creek area, renovate it, and use it for transitional living and true affordable housing for the families that are in need,” he said. “It’s also going to be a Heal Charlotte campus.”
He wants to see a motel transform into a place to live and serve.
“This would be a place for a lot of kids to get a healthy educational environment, a lot of families to get a healthy environment,” he said. “Financial, literacy, workforce development, mentoring would be there.”.
He also wants to better the neighborhood.
“There’s so much criminal behavior, human trafficking, prostitution and drugs on that corridor and we want to revitalize it and make a true change.”
They are working to reach that $10 million dollar goal through a mix of philanthropic and private impact investments. They are giving private investors the chance to make a return while making a difference.
“People need hope,” Jackson said. “People need to know that there are people in the community who care about the community... that really want to make an impact, a longterm impact. A systemic impact.”
He says they need support and resources to make this happen, including potentially partnering with the city and county.
The hope is that once one of these motels become successful, other motel owners nearby will be open to selling as well.
