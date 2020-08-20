PHOTOS: Gatlinburg SkyBridge doubles length of glass walkway to 30 feet

(WBTV) - The Gatlinburg SkyBridge is doubling the length of its glass walkway so visitors can now walk atop a 30-foot section of glass at the structure’s midpoint.
Designer and installer of the record-breaking pedestrian suspension bridge, Experiential Resources, Inc. completed the work to extend the original 15-foot section to 30 feet by installing three additional 5′ x 5′ panels of structural glass.
“Walking a 30-foot distance on glass when reaching the middle of the SkyBridge, while also suspended high in the Smoky Mountain air is a thrill for all ages,” said Randy Watson, Gatlinburg SkyLift Park general manager. “Being 150 feet off the ground, many of our guests find the glass section to be an unforgettable part of the experience so we are excited to double the fun by extending its length.”
Also adding to the fun and experience will be the park’s new SkyTrail.
Coming Fall 2020, this scenic walkway located below the SkyBridge follows the contours and slope of Crockett Mountain and ridges from which the bridge is suspended.
The 680′ Gatlinburg SkyBridge is open daily and access is included with admission to the SkyLift Park.
For more information about Gatlinburg SkyLift Park and SkyBridge, visit gatlinburgskylift.com.
