First Alert: Downpours, storms slated for Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Daily thunderstorms can certainly be expected this time of year, but Friday may see additional rain greet many of our residents around daybreak which would impact the morning commute.
The best chance of encountering the early rainfall is in the western half of our viewing area.
As that rain moves northward and away from the core of our region, it will likely be followed by a more organized line of thunderstorms later in the afternoon and rumbling right through the greater Charlotte area.
Stay alert, we can’t rule out some localized flooding with some slow-moving storms.
In the tropics, two tropical depressions are both likely to strengthen into Tropical Storm Laura and Marco during the day on Friday.
The storm over the Caribbean will likely head toward the Texas coast, while the other storm moving into the Leeward Islands has a chance to reach hurricane strength and rollover south Florida on Monday which could eventually bring heavier rain to the Carolinas by the end of next week – not that we really need it!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
