FBI looking for people responsible for damaging federal buildings in N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The FBI is looking for the people who damaged federal buildings in North Carolina.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Charlotte Field Office and the Federal Protective Services are seeking information which will lead to the identification of two unknown people.
It is believed that these people may have information related to the damage of two federal buildings in Raleigh, North Carolina.
On May 31, 2020, a number of unknown suspects caused significant damage to the Terry Sanford Federal Building located on New Bern Avenue and the Century Station Federal Building located on Fayetteville Street in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Multiple windows were broken and both buildings were damaged by graffiti. The damage totaled more than $11,000.
Two people who may have information about the crimes were seen on multiple surveillance cameras nearby.
If you have information concerning these individuals, please call the FBI Charlotte Field Office at 704-672-6100.
