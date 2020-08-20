2 family members shot while driving near O’Bannon State Park

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – Two family members were shot inside a vehicle after hiking at O’Bannon State Park, according to Indiana State Police.
Troopers were called to State Road 462 and Old Forest Road around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a man who was shot while driving near O’Bannon State Park, according to ISP spokesman Carey Huls.
Officers found a family of three inside of a gray 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe with a Kentucky license crashed into the wood line.
Huls said the man driving the vehicle had been shot multiple times. A woman in the passenger seat had also been shot. A female in the backseat was not shot.
The driver was flown to University of Louisville Hospital. The two other people in the vehicle were taken to UofL Hospital via ambulance.
Investigators said they believe the family had just finished hiking at O’Bannon State Park when a white Dodge Avenger quickly pulled up behind their vehicle with its high beams on. Huls said the driver of the Santa Fe pulled off to the side of the road to allow the Avenger to pass when the Avenger pulled up alongside the vehicle and fired multiple rounds into the Santa Fe.
Troopers said the driver of the Santa Fe attempted to escape and crashed.
The driver of the Avenger left the scene and abandoned the vehicle in a cornfield in Carefree, Indiana before police said the driver stole a pickup truck that was parked at a nearby home.
Troopers are searching for silver, 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck with Indiana registration TK667LJB. Troopers believe more than one person may be in the truck and the person or people inside may be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911 and inform authorities of its location.
