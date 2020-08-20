Driver charged with manslaughter after passenger killed in crash with box truck in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver has been charged after his passenger was killed in a crash with a box truck in north Charlotte Thursday morning.
The deadly wreck happened around 7:35 a.m. on Statesville Avenue at Interstate 85, closing all outbound lanes of Statesville Avenue.
Officers arrived to a Honda Accord and box truck in the road along with all occupants.
Medic arrived on scene and took the driver and his passenger to Atrium Health Center Main.
The passenger was later pronounced dead. This person’s name has not yet been released.
The driver of the box truck was not injured.
A preliminary investigation showed the box truck was stopped at a red light when it was hit by the Honda Accord.
The Honda went through a center turn lane at a high rate of speed. Prior to impact, the Honda struck a raised concrete center median and began to lose control.
The Honda driver tried to regain control, but he over-corrected, and the Honda began to slide sideways into the intersection, thus hitting the box truck with the passenger door area.
All people involved in this crash were wearing seat belts, and impairment is not a factor for either driver. Excessive speed and reckless driving are contributing factors in this crash.
As a result of this investigation, arrest warrants were obtained for involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving on Philip Agyeman, the Honda driver.
The warrants will be served on Agyeman upon his release from Atrium Health Center Main.
This is an ongoing, active investigation.
Any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information concerning the crash, should contact detectives at (704) 432-2169 Ext# 4 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.
