Delegates begin to arrive in Charlotte for Republican National Convention

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Delegates from the Republican Party began to arrive in Charlotte Thursday afternoon.
The Republican National Convention is scheduled to begin Monday, August 24 and run through Thursday, August 27.
While many of the festivities surrounding the convention have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, there will still be some official business conducted in Charlotte.
More than 300 delegates are still expected to be in the Queen City.
A red carpet welcome display was set up at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.
WBTV spoke to Michael Ward, a delegation chairman from Arizona, shortly after he arrived in Charlotte.
“This is great. I think at least having 336 of us together is better than zero,” said Ward.
The 300-plus delegates will be staying at the Westin Hotel in uptown Charlotte. Novant Health has set up a special tent outside of the hotel to screen delegates for COVID-19.
Convention organizers said the delegates will be screened each morning. If they pass the screening, they will be given wristbands that grants them access to the Charlotte Convention Center.
Some delegates said dealing with the pandemic and restrictions does put a damper on the festivities.
“I think everybody’s disappointed,” said Stephen Stepanek, chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party.
While the streets of uptown Charlotte are less crowded because of the pandemic, some restaurants are still open. The Republican National Committee put together a list of restaurants and activities that are open for delegates.
Stepanek spoke fondly of the Queen City. He said he just visited Charlotte last year.
“It was a beautiful city then, it’s a beautiful city now, it’s just a lot quieter,” said Stepanek.
This past week, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and other leaders from the Democratic Party have had their chance to win over undecided voters during the Democratic National Convention.
Republican delegates WBTV spoke to in Charlotte Thursday said they are not worried about the opposition.
“I think they are way too far left for the mainstream America, so I’m not really concerned,” said Rick Rice, a delegate from Minnesota.
In the coming days, the Republican delegates will nominate President Donald Trump to represent their party in the November election.
Delegates who spoke to WBTV said they felt confident the president would be re-elected.
“I think the president’s chances for reelection are stronger going into November 3 than they were four years ago,” said Jennifer Carnahan, Chairwoman for the Republican Party of Minnesota.
Stepanek said he too thinks Trump will prove to be a better option than Biden.
“Who better to turn our economy around after this pandemic is in the rearview mirror than Donald Trump?” questioned Stepanek.
