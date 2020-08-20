COVID-19 case reported at high school in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A student or employee has tested positive for COVID-19 at a high school in Iredell County, officials say.
The Iredell County Health Department released information regarding a positive COVID case at West Iredell High School in Statesville.
All WIHS families and staff members have been notified.
Due to following established I-SS protocol, including proper social distancing and mask wearing, no student or adult has been deemed a “close contact” to the individual that tested positive, and school will continue as scheduled tomorrow.
On Thursday, the school received a deep cleaning protocol.
Additionally, all students and staff are screened prior to the beginning of each school day.
Temperatures of every individual who enters the building are taken daily.
This positive COVID-19 case comes after a person has tested positive for COVID-19 at a middle school in Iredell County and a person has tested positive for COVID-19 at an elementary school in Iredell County.
