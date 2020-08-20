Church provides help as N.C. parents work through anxiety of a pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With as much uncertainty as parents have been dealing with when it comes to their child’s education and the coronavirus, it’s caused a lot of stress.
Experts say stress can manifest itself into anxiety and can cause all sorts of problems.
The World Worship Church in south Charlotte held a meeting to try to give parents the tools they need to try to reduce their concerns and fears.
“Fear lives in the past, and anxiety lives in the future.” said Allan Howe, a local clinical social worker. “And so now our anxiety grows, and it’s kind of this vicious cycle.”
Being a parent is hard enough. Worrying about your kid having the right grades and the right friends can fill up your plate pretty fast.
But this generation of parents are dealing with something we’ve never seen before – a pandemic that’s affected just about every aspect of their lives.
“There are a lot of parents and educators that have a lot of anxiety about going back to school.” according to Dwayne Butler who is a senior pastor at the World Worship Church.
With some frayed nerves in the community, the church held a seminar to try to ease the minds of parents who are sending their kids into the unknown.
The stress could be shared with everyone in the family.
“Whether it’s kids as young as four, five to middle schoolers to high schoolers to college students to parents.” said Howe.
The professionals who deal with mental wellness are seeing an uptick and emotional spikes when it comes to the pandemic.
“Hearing a lot about emotional responses whether it be crying, tearing.” said Howe. “I don’t know if I want to go to school or I don’t know if I can do this.”
Parents from CMS and all the way to Chapel Hill came to get tips and pointers on how to better deal the stresses that come along with COVID-19.
Ann Gandy is the mother of four kids.
“Knowing that my child is safe doing virtual school gives me some peace, and he’s not as exposed to anyone with the virus,” Gandy said
The key, experts say, is to take care of yourself, physically mentally and spiritually and try to find some normalcy in it all.
“I do believe in self-care, and self-compassion. I do believe in providing some sort of structure within our days.” Howe stressed during the seminar. “We just want to make sure we are giving people tools that they can use.”
