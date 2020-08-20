Charlotte woman speaks about family being featured during Democratic National Convention

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte family was featured in a program about immigration struggles during the Democratic National Convention Wednesday night.
The Sanchez family immigrated from Mexico several years go, but now lives in Charlotte. During Wednesday’s virtual convention they appeared in a short vignette and shared their family’s story.
Silvia Sanchez, an undocumented immigrant, came to America with her daughter, Jessica. Jessica Sanchez lives with spina bifida and Silvia wanted her daughter to receive better healthcare in the United States.
Daughter Lucy Sanchez spoke for the family in the pre-taped video that aired during the convention Wednesday night.
“We work hard, we contribute to our community and we pay our taxes,” said Silvia Sanchez in the video. Her daughter, Lucy, translated the message in English.
Lucy spoke to WBTV in an interview prior to the convention Wednesday evening, excited about her family being seen on national TV.
“It’s a little overwhelming. I’m not gonna believe it until I see it,” said Lucy Sanchez.
She explained why her mother was eager to have the family’s story shared on a national stage.
“We understand that a lot of immigrants are coming here to the U.S. because we have better health care here. That’s the main reason she wanted to do this – she wanted to get her story out here. She wanted her voice to be heard. Although she can’t vote, she wanted everyone to know of her story and the reason why she wanted to come to the U.S. to save my sister.”
Lucy also delivered her own comments in the convention video, speaking about the concerns associated with being an immigrant in America.
“We don’t know if our family will be separated. Will my mom and sister be detained? Will my sister get the health care she deserves?” questioned Lucy in the video.
She said her family was able to pay for treatment for her sister through her father’s work in construction along with donations they received from the Latino community in Charlotte.
Sanchez’ family is one of mixed status - her mother is still undocumented, but Lucy is an American citizen. The daughter said that one of her biggest concerns is the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. She noted that her sister, Jessica, is a dreamer. Lucy said she thinks the program needs to be improved.
“Jessica has never been to Mexico, like this is all she knows. This is home for her,” said Lucy Sanchez during her interview with WBTV. “The fact that she has to pay out of state tuition for college and pay an exorbitant amount of fees for something I get for cheaper.”
She said she plans to vote in her first presidential election this year and will be voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
“It’s definitely important, important for us to get out there, especially first generation immigrants like myself – it’s a moment that we don’t take for granted for sure,” said Sanchez.
