Charlotte Hornets to pick third in the 2020 NBA Draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Hornets will have the third overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft after jumping up five spots in the NBA Draft Lottery Thursday night.
Charlotte was slatted to pick 8th, but lady luck was finally on their side.
“It’s an incredible stroke of luck,” said Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak.
The Hornets entered the lottery with a 26.2 percent chance of receiving a top-four pick, including a 6.7 percent chance of getting the No. 3 pick.
The Charlotte Hornets will have the third, 32nd and 56th overall selections in the 2020 NBA Draft, which will be held virtually on Friday, October 16.
This marks the third-highest jump in the NBA Draft Lottery in Hornets history.
The largest jumps came when Charlotte landed the No. 3 selection in 1999 despite having just a 1.83 percent chance of moving into the top three and the No. 2 pick in 1992 with a 6.48 percent chance.
Hornets guard DeVonte’ Graham represented the team at the draft lottery and he brought along a good luck charm. Graham’s dog is named Charlotte and he had her dog tag for luck. He will have to give Charlotte an extra scoop of dog food tonight as when the 8th pick was revealed, it was the New York Knicks on the card which automatically jumped the Hornets to #3.
“I told them earlier that I wasn’t really superstitious,” said Graham. “I woke up in a great mood, body was feeling good. I had a good day and I brought my lucky items with me… my dog’s dog tag and my Kobe Bryant face mask, so I think that did the trick for us.”
The 2020 NBA Draft will be the third time in franchise history that the Hornets have had the No. 3 pick.
Charlotte selected Baron Davis of UCLA with the third overall selection in 1999 and Adam Morrison of Gonzaga with the third pick in the 2006 draft.
The last time the Hornets picked inside of the top 3 was 2012. They picked Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.
With this top 3 pick, the Hornets are hoping to add another young piece and potential superstar to this young developing roster.
“With the top three pick, most times you can get a special player,” said Kupchak. “Somebody that I think you would say is going to be a starter in the league, even on a good team. So that would be our hope that we get one of those players.”
Minnesota will have the #1 pick and Golden State will pick #2.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.