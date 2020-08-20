Charlotte activists will hold ‘Resist RNC 2020’ event in Marshall Park on Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - As delegates of the Republican National Convention wrap up their meetings in Charlotte on Monday, local activists and community leaders will hold a “Resist RNC 2020” block party in Marshall Park.
Liz Millsaps Haigler, a spokesperson for “Resist RNC 2020,” the group organizing the event, said the gathering is intended to be peaceful and family friendly. The group hasa microphone permit for the park and the event is scheduled to take place between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The group is non-partisan and focused on specific issues, she said.
Speakers will include activists and organizers like Kristie Puckett Williams, Charlotte NAACP President Corine Mack and Claire Tandoh from Kidz Fed Up. Other organizers from jail support, the Charlotte City Workers Union, Charlotte Reproductive Action, Comunidad Colectiva, the Sierra Club, Seeking Justice and other organizations will also speak.
The roster is not yet finalized and more people, including poets are expected to speak or perform, she said. Millsaps Haigler said she expects around 2,000 people to be in attendance.
It’s unclear if other protests, marches or demonstrations will occur in Charlotte on Sunday, when many GOP delegates arrive or throughout the day Monday as business meetings take place.
On Saturday, Charlotte Uprising is holding a “People’s University” to teach about direct action, medic training and jail support, according to the Facebook event.
On Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Maj. Steven Brochu said the department has a “strategic operational plan” for the RNC as well as any demonstrations or gatherings.
“We know that political conventions can certainly draw some activity as far as protests, and we’re prepared to facilitate those first amendment rights,” he said.
Millsaps Haigler said Resist RNC 2020 has been preparing for the convention since the Charlotte City Council accepted the bid two years ago. Of course, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the convention as well as the gatherings will be different than the organizers originally imagined.
The group is not organizing any marches and will not have sign making for social distancing purposes, she said.
“Mainly we’re thrilled (the RNC is) such a small event and hopefully will not attract very many white supremacist groups,” she said.
Copyright 2020 The Charlotte Observer. All rights reserved.