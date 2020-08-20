Boone police start new program to handle party noise, will not expose officers to coronavirus

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - With students back at Appalachian State University, Boone police say they are preparing to handle noise complaints once again.
“We answer several hundred noise complaints every year,” Boone Police Chief Andy LeBeau said.
So far, there have not been many.
Officials think the pandemic may be having an effect on that and regulations limiting crowds inside buildings and outside too.
Still, with so many students, officials expect it to happen.
The issue this time, police say, is that responding to noise complaints possibly exposes officers to coronavirus.
To limit that exposure, a registration system has been set up for people planning events to alert police of the upcoming gathering and to leave a contact number.
If a noise complaint comes in, instead of officers responding to break up the gathering, a call will be placed to the event organizer to allow them a chance to resolve the issue.
However, if more complaints come in, officers will respond.
The police chief said this only applies to noise complaints.
Any issues involving violations of COVID-19 regulations of crowd size will require a quick response.
Citations will be given and if students are involved, the chief said student affairs at the university will be notified.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.