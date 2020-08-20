Blythewood man accused of human trafficking multiple victims over 3 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police have arrested a South Carolina man on a federal indictment accusing him of human trafficking and dealing narcotics.
Brian Watson Jr., also known has “B” or “Lil B,” of Blythewood, was arrested Thursday and had his first appearance in federal court.
The federal indictment alleges 48-year-old Watson had multiple human trafficking victims between 2016 and 2019.
It lists seven victims and says he tried to traffic two other victims -- including a minor.
Watson “recruited, enticed, harbored, transported” and benefited from his victims, according to the indictment, which says he forced them to “engage in a commercial sex act.”
The minor listed among his victims was “advertised” by Watson back in 2016, the indictment says. However, that charge is one of attempted human trafficking, implying the minor was thankfully never actually forced to engage in a sex act.
Seven victims did suffer from sex trafficking, according to the indictment. It says three of them were trafficked for about two years by Watson. Others were victims for one month, several months or a year, the indictment alleges.
The indictment also claims Watson distributed heroin and fentanyl and allowed those drugs, as well as cocaine, crack and meth, to be stored and sold through his Blythewood house on Round Top Church Road.
Watson faces 12 federal charges of human trafficking, attempted human trafficking and drug-related violations.
“Human trafficking is an egregious crime that often targets the most vulnerable among us for the profit of another,” McCoy said. “It is a dark reality even here in South Carolina, and this office will not tolerate it. That is why we work not only with our law enforcement partners to uncover and prosecute those who exploit others, but with support groups within the community that offer support services to human trafficking victims and educate the public about this unconscionable practice.”
WIS just obtained the indictment, which was unsealed during Thursday’s court hearing, and is working to get a mugshot for Watson. (Story continues below.)
FBI investigators were helped in this case by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said: “Human sex trafficking is a reality in our community. Working in partnership with other law enforcement agencies and most important, the community, is the key to stopping this horrible crime.”
Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan offered some advice for parents.
“As a reminder to parents, kidnapping is not always involved in human trafficking cases,” he explained. “Victims can be coerced into human trafficking by their dependency of basic needs or addiction to drugs. Holding your child close to you while in a crowded place is not always as important as knowing what your child does when they are away from you.”
The FBI says anyone with information about this case should call them at 803-551-4200.
People with tips about other human trafficking cases should also contact the FBI or local police.
