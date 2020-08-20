Bloomberg: “Why the hell would we ever rehire Donald Trump for another 4 years?”

(CBS News) - Former presidential candidate and billionaire Michael Bloomberg painted the contrast between Mr. Trump and Biden.
"The two people running for president couldn't be more different. One believes in facts. The other does not," Bloomberg said, claiming Mr. Trump doesn't listen to medical experts.
"He has failed the American people, catastrophically," Bloomberg said.
The virus didn't have to claim so many lives, he said.
"It didn't have to be this way," Bloomberg said.
The former New York mayor said voters need to judge Mr. Trump on his job performance.
"Why the hell would we ever rehire Donald Trump for another 4 years?" he said.
It’s time to bring an end to this “sorry” chapter in American history, he said.
