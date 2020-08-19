80-year-old man with medical issues reported missing from Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An 80-year-old man diagnosed with medical issues has been reported missing from Charlotte Wednesday night.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking help finding 80-year-old Cefus McCallum.
On Aug. 19, at around 5:15 p.m., a caregiver for McCallum called 911 to report his disappearance. McCallum was last seen at 6 a.m on Raeburn Lane.
McCallum is considered frail and has been diagnosed with cognitive and medical issues.
He was last seen wearing tan boots and in possession of a royal blue Nike book bag. He stands 5′4″ tall and weighs around 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on McCallum’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. The public can also contact detectives by phone at 704-336-8340.
